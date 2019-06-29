Heat and humidity roll on this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures near 90°, along with high humidity will make for a steamy long term forecast.

Saturday:

Central Indiana will experience another round of hot temperatures and muggy air. A few isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out for Saturday afternoon, but the thinking is that would be few and far between.

Highs will top out near 90°, with heat index readings in the mid 90s

Tonight:

Conditions will be quiet tonight, with a mainly clear sky and muggy temps. Lows will only fall to around 70° overnight.

Sunday:

Sunday will bring more heat and more humidity. A few afternoon storms could spark up, with a slightly better chance in terms of coverage compared to Saturday. There is a marginal risk for severe storms Sunday afternoon.

Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s

8 day forecast:

There will be nearly daily rain chances across the state, with high heat and humidity making for an unstable setup. None of the days will be washouts, including the holiday and the days surrounding it, but if you have outdoor interests later this week, make sure to check in with radar from time to time.