Heat and humidity stick around into Sunday

August 3 | Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Ashley Brown

by: Ashley Brown
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The hot and humid trend will continue into Sunday.

Saturday: After a hot and humid day, Prepare for a warm night under mostly clear skies. Areas of patchy fog will develop overnight.

(WISH Photo)
(WISH Photo)

Sunday: The warming trend continues into Sunday with increasing humidity. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s to low 90s under mostly sunny skies.

(WISH Photo)
(WISH Photo)

Sunday night: Expect another warm evening as temperatures hold steady in the 80s until sunset. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight as temperatures fall to the upper 60s to low 70s.

(WISH Photo)

Monday: Monday will be a very warm day as temperatures warm to the 90s. Increasing humidity will cause temperatures to feel warmer by afternoon.

(WISH Photo)

7-day forecast: Hot and humid conditions are once again expected Tuesday with afternoon highs in the low 90s. Rain chances will return to the forecast Tuesday night making way for cooler and more comfortable conditions. Enjoy afternoon highs in the low 80s with lower humidity to end the workweek. The cooler than normal temperature trend will continue into the weekend.

(WISH Photo)

