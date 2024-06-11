Heat and humidity to increase for the second half of this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today has certainly been an interesting weather day to say the least. We woke up to temperatures that were very close to record lows this morning!

That’s hard to imagine for this time of the year, but we did soar into the 70s for what was a nice afternoon. Now, we must pay the rent for this pleasant air as heat is still scheduled to build in with chances for us to even hit 90.

Tuesday night: We’re in for a warmer night under mostly clear skies. Lows will bottom out in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: We continue our warmup through Wednesday with temperatures flipping back to above normal. Copious amounts of sunshine and a light southerly breeze will make way for highs to get into the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: The beginnings of a ridge will appear in our region Thursday. This type of weather feature during this time of the year gives way to hotter air.

Now, there is potential for some showers to slide into northern Indiana Thursday morning. What this could do is push some cloud cover into central Indiana, which would cause us to stunt our temperatures from going up. Regardless, we’ll still have some sun and climb into the upper 80s to possibly some spots hitting the low 90s.

By Thursday night, it’s possible a complex of showers and storms develops into northern Indiana and for some of it to make it into central Indiana. A low risk for strong to severe storms is in place in northern Indiana Thursday night for mainly damaging winds.

One other note for Thursday is that we’ll also turn up our humidity values a little bit.

8-Day Forecast: Thursday’s system is going to give way to slightly cooler and less humid air for Friday and Saturday. However, that will be short lived as the heat and humidity increases again for Father’s Day with highs in the low 90s. There are signals that we could get even hotter next week with higher humidity values settling in. Rain and storm chances next week will also be on the lower side and confined mainly to the daytime hours. Bottom line, we could be dealing with the heat and high humidity for a little bit as we roll into next week especially.