Weather Blog

Heat builds again next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunny skies will be remain in place throughout much of the forecast as we track more heat for central Indiana.

TONIGHT: A high pressure system will keep our wind in central Indiana light and variable. Mostly clear skies with low temperatures right around 60 degrees.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies once again for the entire day. It will be hot with highs right around 90 degrees. The good news is the humidity will not be that high.

TUESDAY: Hot and humid conditions return with sunshine still remaining. High temperatures in the mid 90s.

8-DAY FORECAST: More dry days are in the forecast. Our only rain chance is a small one on Wednesday. We are eyeing another potential heat wave (3+ days at or above 90 degrees) next week. Towards the end of the week, temperatures slightly dip back into the upper 80s.