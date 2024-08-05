Heat index values peaking in the upper 90s Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Our hot and humid pattern continues in central Indiana to start off the work week. Heat index values will be in the upper 90s today. Some wildfire smoke, which is mainly elevated, will create hazy skies at times.

TODAY: A few spots of patchy fog waking up. Mostly sunny skies are expected today along with haze from wildfire smoke. A stray pop-up shower can’t be ruled out, but that chance is pretty low. High temperatures in the low 90s with heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies remain with patchy fog possible in the early morning hours. Low temperatures in the low 70s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and storms will be possible later on in the day along a cold front. High temperatures near 90 degrees.

7-DAY FORECAST: Behind the front Wednesday, slightly more comfortable air works mid to late week. Daily highs will still get into the 80s. However, there will be no major chance of rain on the way with plenty of dry days ahead.