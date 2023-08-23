Heat indices 100-110 next two days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Yesterday we had some slight relief from the heat and humidity. Highs stayed into the upper 80s across much of central Indiana. However today and tomorrow will be the hottest air of the season.

TODAY: An Excessive Heat Warning is in place across much of the state. This runs today and tomorrow. We’ll see mostly sunny skies today with temperatures quickly climbing into the lower 90s. Humidity values rise which will make feels like temperatures near 100 to 105. Be sure to use caution while outside, stay hydrated and get into the air conditioning when you can.

TONIGHT: It’s going to be mild and muggy tonight. Temperatures will only fall into the middle and upper 70s. We also have the potential to tie or set a new record low maximum.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be the hottest day of the week. Temperatures climb into the middle 90s and we may even see triple digits south and west of Indianapolis. Heat indices on Thursday may reach 105-110 degrees. It’s also going to be a bit breezy Thursday with winds gusting near 20 mph at times. We will get pretty close to a record high temperature of Thursday. Record high is 98 degrees set back at 1936,

FRIDAY: One more hot day before we see some relief from the high heat and humidity. Highs climb near 90 for the afternoon with feels like temps into the triple digits. We’ll see a front side through the area late Friday night. This may spark an isolated shower but it will dramatically drop our temps and humidity.

8DAY FORECAST: This weekend looks fantastic! Look for lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 80s. Temps stay in the 70s for Sunday. Humidity levels drop to more comfortable readings. It stays dry this weekend with nighttime lows in the 50s.