Heat indices above 100 through Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dangerous heat and high humidity will be the main weather story through the end of the week. It will feel above 100 today and tomorrow.

TODAY: A Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning is in place across the entire state today and through Friday. Heat indices or feels like temperatures will be above 100 today. Actual air temperatures climb into the low and even middle 90s. When you factor in the very high humidity it may feel as hot as 110 in some spots. Be sure to limit time outdoors and drink plenty of fluids. We’ll see partly cloudy skies. There’s a slight chance we may see a few showers and thunderstorms popping up later in the afternoon and evening. Best chance will be from Indianapolis and areas south. Some of the thunderstorms may be strong.

TONIGHT: A few evening showers/storms are possible. Otherwise we’ll see partly cloudy skies. It’s going to be very mild and muggy with lows staying in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Another incredibly hot day. Highs climb a few degrees more. We have the potential to hit triple digits Friday. If we do this would be the first time we hit 100 since 2012. Heat indices will be 100-110. Showers and thunderstorms will also be possible but not until late Friday night. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the stronger side. Much of the day will be dry. Highs climb into the upper 90s near 100.

SATURDAY: Showers and thunderstorms are possible early in the day Saturday. It will still be hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s.

8DAY FORECAST: Relief is on the way from the high heat and humidity. Temperatures fall into the middle 80s for highs on Sunday and Monday. More importantly the humidity drops significantly. It looks to be dry for the end of the weekend and into the first part of next week. Showers and storms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday with 90s returning.