Heat returns this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in store for a hot and humid weekend across the state. It stays dry today but showers and storms are possible to end the weekend.

TODAY: A little patchy fog may be possible to start off the morning in spots across the state. Skies stay mostly sunny throughout the day. It’s going to be warm with highs climbing into the upper 80s. Humidity levels rise a little but will be tolerable for much of the day.

TONIGHT: The roof will be open tonight at Lucas Oil as the Colts take on the Buccaneers. We’ll see a few clouds this evening but other than that it will be dry and mild. Lows fall into the upper 60s through the overnight hours.

SUNDAY: We really crank up the heat and humidity for the end of the weekend. Highs climb into the upper 80s and even lower 90s across much of Indiana. Heat index values will likely be in the low to middle 90s. Much of the day will be dry however a few spotty showers or storms may pop up, especially in the afternoon.

MONDAY: We’ll start the workweek with a better chance of showers and storms. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday with a good chance of showers. Highs climb into the middle 80s. Humidity values will still be on the uncomfortable side.

TUESDAY: Another chance for showers is possible on Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies. Highs stay in the low and middle 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: We begin to dry out and drop our temperatures for the remainder of the week. Highs drop into the upper 70s near 80 at times. Look for lots of sunshine and dry weather through the end of the week and into Labor Day weekend.