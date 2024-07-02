Heat returns with storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another refreshing start across the state with temperatures into the 50s this morning. It will be much warmer today with highs returning to the 80s.

TODAY: Humidity values are low this morning and will stay low through much of the day. We will see a few clouds at times with sunshine winning for the day. It will be dry with highs climbing into the middle and upper 80s. Upper 80s near 90 along the Ohio River while areas in northern Indiana stay into the middle 80s.

TONIGHT: Humidity values rise for the overnight hours. It will stay mild with temperatures into the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid for your Wednesday. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s near 90 for the afternoon. It will feel more like the upper 90s near the triple digits with the higher humidity.

There is a chance we may see showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. Some of those storms may be on the stronger side. There’s a slight risk which is a level 2 out of a level 5 that some of the thunderstorms reach severe criteria. Spotty showers and storms will develop later in the afternoon.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Scattered showers and storms possible but it doesn’t look like it will be a complete washout. It will stay humid but temperatures will be near normal. Look for highs to climb into the middle 80s. It looks like we will see more cloud cover than what we saw earlier this week.

EXTENDED FORECAST: More spotty showers and storms are possible on Friday. Highs climb into the middle 80s. Temperatures fall into low 80s for the weekend. The weekend looks great with sunshine, dry conditions with lower 80s across the state.

Heat returns next week with highs climbing back into the middle and upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are possible for Monday and Tuesday.