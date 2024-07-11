Heat to build into this weekend, daily rain chance in place too

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scattered heavy showers and storms blossomed once we got into Thursday afternoon. We’ll keep the chance for showers and storms around with increasing temperatures into this weekend.

Thursday night: Showers and storms will hang around into tonight.

Lows will only bottom out in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday: A near normal day temperature wise will be on deck for Friday, but it will feel very uncomfortable out there due to dew point values in the upper 60s to low 70s. We can’t rule out spotty showers/storms in the afternoon and evening hours with coverage expected to be less expansive than Thursday’s activity.

Highs will top out in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Hotter air is scheduled to arrive starting Saturday. Plenty of sunshine with very uncomfortable humidity values will lead way to highs in the upper 80s and feeling like the 90s at times. Another chance for spotty showers and storms will be in place for Saturday afternoon and evening.

7-Day Forecast: Hot air will sink in even further going into early next week, but the forecast begins to turn tricky in relation to rain and storm chances. Sunday will feature highs in the upper 80s to low 90s with heat index values possibly in the mid to upper 90s. Now, there is potential for spotty showers and storms Sunday morning and afternoon. We could have more activity show up mainly in northern Indiana (for now) by late Sunday. This could be a repeated occurrence for late Monday as well. Well keep fine tuning things as we gain more clarity, but the better setup looks to be for areas mainly north of interstate 70 in the aforementioned time frame.

Central Indiana’s next best chance for showers and storms are currently slated for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will drop a little as this system passes through.