Heat warning continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Good Saturday morning! It is going to be another hot and humid day across central Indiana. Highs Saturday afternoon will head back into the middle 90s. Heat indices will be between 104 and 108 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny.

On Sunday a cold front will sweep into the state producing scattered showers and storms. A couple of storms may be strong or severe with gusty winds and hail being the main threats during the afternoon and evening. Highs on Sunday will top out near 90 degrees.

Once the front moves through the area much cooler and less humid air will arrive for much of next week. Showers will be possible on Monday morning. Sunshine will return for the rest of the week. Daytime highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Morning lows may dip into the 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Warmer temps will return for the end of the week.