Heating up with daily rain, storm chance toward this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a rainy Tuesday night, we started our Wednesday off very windy and cloudy with some showers. Some sunshine eventually emerged going into the afternoon hours.

Warmer air will settle back into our area with more chances for showers and storms as we move towards the weekend.

Wednesday night: Isolated to scattered showers will be possible mainly west of interstate 65 going into tonight. Patchy fog will also develop in the overnight hours.

Lows will drop into the mid 60s.

Thursday: Expect a warmer day for Thursday with scattered showers and storms possible mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. A stray shower or two could linger into the first part of Thursday night.

Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s. We will also keep uncomfortable humidity values in place too.

Friday: Near normal summertime temperatures and an uncomfortable muggy meter will take place to end the workweek. Spotty showers and storms are possible in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will rise into the mid 80s.

7-Day Forecast: Hotter air keeps progressing into our state this weekend with highs pushing close to the 90 degree mark. We can’t rule out isolated pop-up showers and storms for Saturday and Sunday. Hot temperatures stick with us into next week with some 90s on the horizon.