Weather Blog

Heavy rain and storms Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another round of showers and thunderstorms are on tap for Saturday.

TODAY: A large swath of showers and thunderstorms will move into the state for the first part of Saturday. The main threat with these storms will be flooding rains. Many areas have already picked up 4-6 inches of rainfall from Friday night. More heavy rain will bring the possibility of flooding.

Strong winds are also likely with these storms along with some hail. It’s going to be warm and muggy today with highs in the low to middle 80s. We’ll get a break from the storms around the middle of the day before more showers and thunderstorms develop later in the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms could produce some strong winds and heavy rainfall.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms will continue into the late evening hours. It’s going to be mild and muggy with lows falling in to the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Expect a hot and humid Father’s Day! Look for partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers or storms possible into the afternoon hours. High should climb close to 90.

MONDAY: Rain chances will continue into the first part of the workweek. It’s going to be warm and muggy with highs in the middle 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: Much cooler and less humid air will move into the state for the rest of the workweek. Highs should stay in the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday with dry days and mostly sunny skies. Shower chances will return late in the week with highs climbing back to near normal readings.