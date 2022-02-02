Weather Blog

Heavy snow Thursday, quiet by Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are currently in the midst of a winter storm as areas across the northern half of the state have picked up significant snow totals already. We also saw the transition from rain to snow move slowly southward throughout the day. The second half of this event is set to take off late tonight.

Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for much of Indiana until early Friday morning. Ice Storm Warnings are in place in far southern Indiana until early Friday as well.

Wednesday night: As colder continues to sink into the state, snow will gradually become more widespread. Areas south of interstate 70 will deal with more of a wintry mix. We may work in a break from the more intense precipitation going into the overnight hours before the second and more dangerous wave kicks in.

Temperatures will drop into the upper teens to mid 20s.

Thursday: Be prepared for very hazardous conditions for your Thursday as we are looking at heavy and blowing snow for extended periods of time. Travel will likely become impossible in some areas, and travel in general is HEAVILY discouraged. We are talking one to two inch per hour snowfall rates for a majority of our Thursday.

Concerning the potential for blizzard warnings at this time, we will stay just below the criteria for blizzard warnings. However, winds will become gusty regardless and cause near whiteout conditions.

By the time the snow comes to a complete end in Indiana, we think up to 8 to 12 inches will occur along and near interstate 70. Totals of a foot or more look more likely north of a Greencastle-Noblesville-Muncie line. Areas to the south will be more affected by mixed precip, thus why lower totals are expected for you folks.

Another interesting note to make is that it is possible that Indianapolis sees a top 5 snow event.

Highs are set to occur early Thursday morning as temperatures will be gradually falling throughout the day.

Friday: Very cold air will swing in for our Friday with sunshine returning. Keep in mind that travel impacts from the aforementioned system will indeed linger into the weekend. Why is that the case? Since it is going to be well below freezing, the snow and ice will have nowhere to go. Highs will only rise into the upper teens to mid 20s.

8-Day Forecast: A bitter start to the weekend is expected with temps near or even below 0° in some locations. Highs look to return to the 30s by Sunday before we quickly scoot back into the 20s to start next week. Near average temps then move in for the remainder of next week.