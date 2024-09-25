Helene to bring rain and gusty winds toward the Hoosier state by Friday | Sep. 25, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a quiet Wednesday with some spots of sunshine.

Main headlines with this forecast continue to align with Helene and what it is scheduled to bring. So, let’s break down how we get there.

Wednesday night: We look to be dry and mostly cloudy tonight. Lows are set to fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds will be in play for our Thursday. We can’t rule out a few isolated showers Thursday afternoon and night. Highs look to top out in the mid to upper 70s.

As we progress into the back-half of Thursday, we will monitor the progress of Helene as it will bring life-threatening widespread impacts to the southeastern U.S. The remnants of this system will swing our way by Friday.

Friday: Remnants of Helene will steer into our region due to a closed upper low sitting in the vicinity of TN/AR/MS. We are tracking rain (some heavy) and wind gusts that will be over 40 MPH at times. Power outages will be possible due to the stronger winds. Rain will be more prolonged south of interstate 70 throughout Friday.

Highs will rise into the mid 70s.

7-Day Forecast: Shower coverage will turn much more scattered Saturday and Sunday as Helene gradually dissipates just south of us. Total rainfall projections through Saturday from Helene will feature a sharp cutoff from south to north. Best chance for over one inch of rain will be for locations south of Indy. Highs look to hold in the low to mid 70s throughout the final weekend of September.