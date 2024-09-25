Helene’s remnants to impacts Indiana later this week | Sept. 25, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Most will remain dry through Wednesday and Thursday before Helene’s remnants bring impacts to our area.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy to cloudy skies will linger around for your Wednesday. There is a small chance at spotty drizzle to a light sprinkle. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the upper 50s.

TOMORROW: Central Indiana should start off partly cloudy, but clouds are expected to increase as the day goes on. High temperatures in the upper 70s.

IMPACTS FROM HELENE: The 2nd half of Friday is looking windy with steady rain from Helen’s remnants. Wind gusts could climb to 50 mph. Scattered showers are still possible for the weekend with breezy conditions. 1″+ of rainfall is not out of the question for the southern half of Indiana. We will know more about rainfall totals as we get closer.

7-DAY FORECAST: A spotty rain chance can’t be ruled out for Monday. After the remnants of Helene depart, the end of the month will have temperatures near to below average.