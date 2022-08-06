Weather Blog

High heat and humidity this weekend

INIDIANPOLIS (WISH) — High heat and humidity stick around for the weekend. We also have a few spotty storms chances possible both afternoons.

TODAY: It’s going to be hot and very humid today. There’s a lot of moisture in the atmosphere and with high humidity we may start off with a little patchy fog in some spots this morning. Look for some sunshine this afternoon with a stray shower or storm popping up today. No severe weather is expected. Highs today climb into the upper 80s near 90 for most spots across the state. Feels like temperatures will be in the lower 90s.

TONIGHT: Skies begin to clear later this evening. It stays mild and muggy with lows dropping into the lower 70s. SUNDAY: We’ll see temperatures climb another degree or two for the end of the weekend. Highs will be near 90 and with high humidity feels like temperatures will be in the low to middle 90s. There’s a better chance for a few scattered showers/storms tomorrow afternoon.

MONDAY: Temperatures fall a little on Monday but the humidity stays high. We’ll see a better chance for scattered showers and storms Monday. Highs climb into the low and middle 80s.

TUESDAY: More rain is possible on Tuesday. Temperatures drop into the low to middle 80s. Humidity values begin to fall for the middle part of the workweek.

8DAY FORECAST: Rain chances decrease for the middle and end of the week. Temperatures stay in the low to middle 80s with lower humidity values.