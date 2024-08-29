High heat continues with spotty storm chances | Aug. 29, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High heat continues today with highs into the 90s. Another hot day to end the work week before cooler temperatures move in for the weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies throughout the day today with just a very slight chance of an isolated shower popping up late afternoon early evening. Most locations will stay dry and hot. High temperatures climbing once again into the lower 90s with heat indices into the mid and upper 90s. So far this year we have seen sixteen 90 degree days surpassing last year’s run of 15. We have had five 90 degree days in a row, which is the longest stretch since July of 2020.

Newest drought monitor has come out. Many more counties have been added to the abnormally dry category. Rainfall for Indianapolis is about an inch below normal for the month of August.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies heading into the evening hours tonight another mild and muggy evening. Lows will fall into the lower 70s with light and variable winds.

FRIDAY: Friday will likely be the hottest day of the year. We saw the hottest day on Tuesday with highs near 94. Friday temperatures will reach 96 for the afternoon with heat indices well into the triple digits. Much of the day on Friday will be dry but as a cold front approaches we’ll see a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening. One or two of those thunderstorms may reach severe criteria with some gusty winds and some heavy rainfall. We are under a marginal risk that some of those thunderstorms could reach severe criteria.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Friday night football games most likely will be dry. However there is a scattered shower or thunderstorm chance but it is not a guarantee that your specific game will see rainfall. Lows will be into the lower 70s still incredibly muggy and mild.

7 DAY EXTENDED FORECAST: Changes heading into the weekend. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible early on on Saturday. Highs will climb into the lower 80s with slightly uncomfortable humidity values. Humidity values drop even further on Sunday partly cloudy dry with highs near 83. Even better temperatures heading into Labor Day. High is only into the middle seventies on Monday with mostly sunny skies. Below normal temperatures continue into Tuesday and Wednesday.