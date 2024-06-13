High heat with thunderstorms tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — High heat today and for the next several days. Thunderstorms move into the state later tonight.

TODAY: A mild morning with high heat this afternoon. Much of the day will be dry with lots of sunshine. Humidity values stay low but the temperatures climb. We may see the first 90 degree temperature of the year. Highs will be in the upper 80s near 90 statewide.

TONIGHT: If you are heading to the Indiana Fever game downtown tonight it will be hot and dry. But showers and storms arrive late tonight and during the overnight hours.

We are tracking a line of showers and storms moving into the state after midnight. The line will begin to weaken as it moves throughout Indiana. However some of the storms especially in the northern part of the state may be on the stronger side. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk which is a level 2 out of a level 5 for strong storms. Main threats will be heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

FRIDAY: A few showers may be possible right around daybreak Friday. We will start the day with mostly cloudy skies. Sunshine returns for the afternoon. The rest of the day will be dry. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s for the afternoon which is above normal.

WEEKEND FORECAST

The high heat sticks around for the end of the weekend and into next week. Highs on Saturday reach the middle 80s with sunshine. On Father’s Day look for lots of sunshine and high heat. Highs climb into the lower 90s with feels like temperatures into the triple digits.

Several days in the 90s are possible heading into the next week. We will see a few showers and storms popping up into the afternoon with the peak heating of the day. Humidity will be high as well.