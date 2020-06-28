High humidity with rain chances next week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– Scattered rain and storms continue this upcoming week with little relief from the humidity in sight.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with just the slight chance for an evening shower or thunderstorm. A few storms could contain some gusty winds, especially across the western portion of the viewing area. It will be a muggy night, with lows only dropping to around 70 degrees.

MONDAY: Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible along with partly cloudy skies. Another humid day is on tap, with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s. No severe weather is expected tomorrow, but locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will accompany tomorrow’s storms.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mild and muggy conditions continue tomorrow night, with low temperatures dropping to around 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with more scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast. Hot and humid conditions persist, with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: Chances for showers and thunderstorms linger through Thursday, but the forecast looks drier for Independence Day weekend! Partly cloudy skies are expected into the holiday weekend, with hot temperatures approaching 90 degrees. This is great news for the NASCAR and IndyCar doubleheader weekend at the Brickyard! We will continue to track this forecast in the coming days.