High winds, rain ahead this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a beautiful start to our holiday week, our weather pattern will turn active over the next several days.

Tonight:

Quiet conditions with seasonably cool temperatures overnight under a partly cloudy sky. Lows will dip to the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Tuesday:

Should start the day off quiet, with increasing clouds as we roll through the late morning and early afternoon hours. By late afternoon and especially evening, scattered showers with a few thunderstorms will be possible. Rain will become a bit more widespread heading into the overnight hours.

In addition to the rain, winds will quickly increase for the evening hours, with gusts exceeding 40 mph at times.

Meanwhile, temperatures will run nearly 10 degrees above normal, with highs in the middle 50s.

Wednesday:

Scattered showers will hang around for the morning hours. Biggest concern will be the strong winds. A High Wind Watch will be in effect for much of the day, as wind gusts will likely exceed 50 mph at times throughout the day.

8 day forecast:

Winds and precipitation will quiet down at least a bit for the holiday Thursday. Another system will roll in for Black Friday and into the weekend, providing us with mostly rain chances, with the possibility of snow showers on Sunday.