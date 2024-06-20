Highest temps of the year on the way

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Incredibly hot and humid conditions continue for the end of the week and start of the weekend.

We hit 90 degrees yesterday so our tally is now up to 3 days in the 90s here in Indianapolis. We will continue to add to this list for the end of the week and into the weekend.

The latest drought monitor just came out and it now has Indiana under abnormally dry conditions. June rainfall is running below normal for the month.

TODAY: Another hot day on tap with highs climbing into the lower 90s. Feels like temperatures will climb into the middle 90s. It will be dry today with lots of sunshine. We may see a few clouds here or there but that’s about it. Humidity stays high so it will feel uncomfortable

TONIGHT: If you are heading to the Kenny Chesney concert at Ruoff or the Indianapolis Indians game it will be into the lower 90s. Clear and calm overnight. It will stay mild and muggy with lows into the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: We may see the hottest day of the year on Friday. Highs climb into the middle 90s. Feels like temperatures climb into the upper 90s near the triple digits. It will stay sunny and hot with light winds and dry conditions.

WEEKEND FORECAST

SATURDAY: Another hot day expected for the first part of the weekend. Highs climb into the lower to middle 90s. It will feel more like the middle and upper 90s near 100. It will be dry Saturday.

SUNDAY: There is a brief break in the high heat and humidity on Sunday. A cold front moves through the state Sunday bringing more clouds and a few showers and storms. Highs fall into the upper 80s.

8 DAY FORECAST: Temperatures stay into the upper 80s with dry conditions on Monday. Rain chances return into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s near 90.