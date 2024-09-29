Hit/miss spinkles on Sunday, remnants from Helene start to exit | Sept. 29, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Helene’s remnant low is still spinning off to our south. Although winds have considerably backed off with the system, hit/miss sprinkles linger around.

TODAY: On/off scattered sprinkles or light showers are expected today. Clouds will hang tough for the day with only a couple breaks. High temperatures in the low 70s. Most spots will check in with under 0.1″ of rainfall.

TONIGHT: Isolated sprinkles continue early. Cloudy skies remain for the rest of the night. Low temperatures in the mid-60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies turn partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening. Only isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Helene’s remnant low finally leaves the area to start off the work week. A cold front swings through Indiana on Tuesday which limit Wednesday’s high to the upper 60s and near 70 degrees. Dry conditions are anticipated for the rest of the week.