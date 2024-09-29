Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Hit/miss spinkles on Sunday, remnants from Helene start to exit | Sept. 29, 2024

by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Helene’s remnant low is still spinning off to our south. Although winds have considerably backed off with the system, hit/miss sprinkles linger around.

TODAY: On/off scattered sprinkles or light showers are expected today. Clouds will hang tough for the day with only a couple breaks. High temperatures in the low 70s. Most spots will check in with under 0.1″ of rainfall.

TONIGHT: Isolated sprinkles continue early. Cloudy skies remain for the rest of the night. Low temperatures in the mid-60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies turn partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening. Only isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the mid-70s.

7-DAY FORECAST: Helene’s remnant low finally leaves the area to start off the work week. A cold front swings through Indiana on Tuesday which limit Wednesday’s high to the upper 60s and near 70 degrees. Dry conditions are anticipated for the rest of the week.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Neighbors save woman after 80-foot...
Weather Stories /
Lingering showers before a pleasant...
News /
Asheville has been largely cut...
National News /
At least 44 dead, millions...
Weather Stories /
On/off showers continue this weekend...
Weather Blog /
Remnants of Hurricane Helene leaves...
Weather Stories /
Damp final weekend of September...
Weather Blog /
Hoosiers in Florida weather through...
Weather Stories /