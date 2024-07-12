Hot and feeling miserable this weekend, rain chance stays limited

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Summer heat will re-emerge this weekend and carry into next week with chances for showers and storms. It’s worth noting too that Indianapolis has not seen a 90 degree day yet in July, but we had six of them last month in June.

Friday night: We’re in for a mostly clear to partly cloudy night with patchy fog developing overnight. Lows will only drop into the upper 60s.

Saturday: A toasty and muggy day is expected for our Saturday. We can’t rule out spotty showers and storms in the afternoon hours. Highs will rise into the upper 80s, and heat index values are set to be in the 90s at times.

Sunday: We could start our Sunday with a few showers, and this rain chance may even carry into the early afternoon hours. There will also be some cloud cover that slides into central Indiana in the morning and early afternoon hours in association with this possible activity.

Despite this being the case, we’re looking at an even hotter and miserable afternoon temperature wise with highs in the low 90s. Heat indices may reach the mid to upper 90s.

7-Day Forecast: Monday is shaping up to be the hottest day of next week with highs climbing into the low to mid 90s. We will also be close to heat advisory criteria Monday and Tuesday as miserable humidity values will yield triple digit heat index values. Better rain and storm chances will remain in northern Indiana through Monday night before they increase for central Indiana Tuesday. However, this could change as it all depends on if favorable conditions for shower and storm activity scoot closer into central Indiana.

Scattered showers and storms are possible in the latter half of Tuesday across the state. Cooler and less humid air will prevail by Wednesday.