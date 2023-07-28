Hot and humid again with storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It will be incredibly hot and humid today. Highs climb into the 90s with feels like temperatures into the triple digits. Spotty storms are possible this afternoon.

TODAY: Temperatures are starting out this morning in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Showers and storms are bringing some heavy rain early this morning to parts of eastern Indiana. These are bringing some flooding concerns to some spots. A few storms are possible this morning and also later this afternoon.

A Heat Advisory continues for the entire state through the evening hours. Heat indices reach triple digits today with the tropical air mass in place. Clouds will be possible today and if we see enough sunshine temperatures will climb into the low and middle 90s. If we stay mostly cloudy that will have an impact on temperatures. As for precipitation, there’s a chance we may see a few showers and thunderstorms develop into the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Best chance of showers and thunderstorms come later tonight and during the overnight hours. Some of the thunderstorms may be on the stronger side especially in northern Indiana. We’ll see a complex of storms develop and dive into Indiana. The complex falls apart as it moves into eastern Indiana. Lows fall into the middle 70s.

SATURDAY: The day will start off with showers and storms. A few may be strong. It’s still going to be hot and humid. Highs climb near 90 with heat indices near 100. A few pockets of showers and storms may develop into the afternoon.

8DAY FORECAST: After a cold front moves through late Saturday we’ll see relief from the humidity. Sunday looks great with lots of sunshine, lower humidity and highs in the middle 80s. It’s going to be dry and sunny to start the new workweek. Humidity stays low with highs in the lower 80s. Temperatures climb back near 90 for midweek.