Weather Blog

Hot and humid air to continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A good chunk of the state saw showers and storms through the morning and afternoon hours. Lots of heavy rain and lightning occurred along with a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings. The rain did help most of central Indiana stay away from the heat for much of the day.

Wednesday night: Scattered showers and storms will remain possible into tonight. Additional development is also possible overnight north of interstate 70.

Isolated strong to severe storm chances are still in play before sunset for a majority of the state. Damaging winds will be the primary threat. Torrential rainfall and frequent lightning will occur with any storm. Isolated flash flooding is also a concern.

Lows will only dip into the low to mid 70s.

Thursday: Lingering showers are possible Thursday morning before we quickly heat things up. A few more showers and storms could develop before sunset.

Prepare for a sweltering afternoon with highs in the low to mid 90s. Heat index values are expected to reach over 100° for some loactions.

Friday: The unsettled trend continues into the end of our workweek. Scattered showers and storm chances are in place throughout the day. Highs will once again top out in the low to mid 90s.

8 Day Forecast: Showers are likely Saturday and Sunday with a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will remain well above normal through the weekend, and heat index values will reach the mid to upper 90s Saturday. The active weather pattern continues into next week. Expect a gradual cooling trend through Tuesday.