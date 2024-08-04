Hot and humid conditions remain along with some wildfire smoke

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hot and humid conditions continue to be the rule of thumb in Indiana from today through Tuesday. Rain chances will also be relatively quiet while the southeast deals with a tremendous amount of rain from Tropical Storm Debby.

TODAY: Patchy fog waking up this morning. Mostly sunny skies for the rest of the day with high temperatures near 90 degrees and humid air. A slight haze will be evident in our air because of wildfire smoke in the region. Air quality won’t largely be impacted, but expect it to be in the yellow category.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with some patchy early AM fog. Low temperatures in the low 70s.

TOMORROW: Hot and humid. High temperatures are in the low 90s with the heat index peaking in the mid-90s.

7-DAY FORECAST: A cold front swings through the state on Tuesday bringing the chance of showers and storms. Slightly cooler and more comfortable air works in behind this front mid to late week. Friday and Saturday will have high temperatures in the upper 70s.