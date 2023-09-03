Hot and humid over the next few days

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A nice holiday weekend continues as dry conditions remain.

TODAY: Another day with mostly sunny skies. Humid air has now worked its way into Indiana. High temperatures for the day will be right around 90 degrees.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies remain. Low temperatures will be mild around 70 degrees.

LABOR DAY/MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid as we finish up the holiday weekend in central Indiana. More clouds will move in overnight ahead of rain chances. High temperatures into the low 90s.

8-DAY FORECAST: A few rain chances enter the forecast Tuesday into early Thursday as a slow-moving front crosses the state. Temperatures return closer to normal starting Thursday into next weekend. The average high is 82 degrees. An early look at next weekend has dry conditions in place as the Colts return to action.