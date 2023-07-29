Hot and humid start to the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After early morning storms, the weekend forecast starts to quiet down in central Indiana.

TODAY: Storms before daybreak move out as we wake up. Partly sunny, hot, and humid. A stray pop-up storm is possible south in the afternoon. High temperatures will be right around 90 degrees.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with clouds decreasing as the night goes on. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, not as humid as previous days, but still in the uncomfortable category. High temperatures in the mid-80s.

8-DAY FORECAST: Relief from the heat and humidity kicks in to start the work week. Dew points will be pleasant with temperatures in the low to mid 80s through Tuesday. Temperatures then rebound Wednesday into the upper 80s before rain chances towards the end of the week.