Hot and humid stretch begins today

Ryan’s 5 AM forecast 6/16

by: Ryan Morse
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Father’s Day will begin a hot and humid stretch that will last through the work week. Be sure to stay hydrated.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Our first 90-degree day in Indianapolis of 2024 is likely. Dew points will just climb into the uncomfortable category late today. High temperatures in the low to mid-90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies remain in place. Low temperatures in the mid-70s.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies to start. Pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. It will be very humid with high temperatures in the mid-90s. Heat index values in the upper 90s, potentially just into the triple digits. The record high is 95 degrees in Indianapolis.

8-DAY FORECAST: Hot air isn’t going anywhere along with the humid air mass. An upper-level ridge will keep our high temperatures in the 90s throughout the week. Pop-up showers could also occur on Tuesday. However, rain chances are not promising through this week with no major system on the way that will bring everyone rain.

