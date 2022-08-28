Weather Blog

Hot and humid Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re in for a muggy day around Indiana. Highs climb into the 90s with feels like temperatures even hotter.

TODAY: Look for mostly sunny skies across much of the state. There’s a chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon. The main weather story will be the high heat and humidity. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s near 90 statewide. High humidity will make it feel like it’s more in the low to middle 90s.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will be possible during the late evening and overnight hours. It stays mild and muggy with lows only dropping into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

MONDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible to start the day Monday. Rain is likely on/off during the day. There’s a marginal risk that some of the thunderstorms may reach severe criteria. The main threats will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall. It stays humid with highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY: A few morning showers may linger into the first part of Tuesday. Look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.

8DAY FORECAST: We have quiet weather for the rest of the workweek. Look for highs in the lower 80s and lots of sunshine. Looks like it’s going to be dry for Labor Day weekend with highs in the low to middle 80s.