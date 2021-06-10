Weather Blog

Hot and humid to end the workweek

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We continued our warm and muggy pattern through our Thursday with slow moving hit and miss showers and storms.

Thursday night: Showers and storms will gradually taper off as we get into the nighttime hours.

Lows will only bottom out in the upper 60s to low 70s with humid air staying locked in place.

Friday: We look to begin our Friday on a mainly dry note. By the time we get towards lunchtime, showers and storms will begin to pop up and continue into the late afternoon hours.

Along with the rain and storms, Friday afternoon will be quite toasty with highs rising into the mid to upper 80s. Some locations could hit the 90s.

Weekend: Prepare for a hot Saturday statewide. There is a very good shot that Indianapolis receives its first 90° day of the year. Highs will soar into the low 90s for Saturday afternoon with some locations possibly hitting the mid 90s. With the humid air in place, heat index values could approach the triple digits. The heat and humidity will help spark scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon and continue into the evening hours. Very warm air will persist through our Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

8 Day Forecast: The new workweek will kick off on a warm and partly cloudy note before we usher in refreshing air beginning next Tuesday. A comfortable stretch of weather looks to stick around through the remainder of next week with extended dry time.