Hot and humid today, hotter late week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hot and humid again today with an isolated shower possible this afternoon. It gets even hotter for the end of the week with feels like temperatures into the triple digits.

TODAY: A few isolated showers and storms are popping up across parts of northeastern Indiana. It will stay cloudy for the first part of the day with some sunshine later this afternoon. A spotty shower or storm later this afternoon. If you get caught underneath one of these temperatures will dramatically drop. If you are dry and see some sunshine highs climb into the upper 80s near 90.

It stays incredibly humid with feels like temperatures into the middle 90s.

TONIGHT: Mild and muggy once again. If you are heading to downtown Indianapolis for the Indians game be prepared for very uncomfortable conditions. If you are heading to watch the Fever looks like temperatures will be into the upper 80s near 90 at first pitch or tip off. Mild and muggy overnight with lows falling into the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: It gets even hotter for the end of the week. Highs on Thursday will climb into the low and middle 90s. Feels like temperatures soar to the triple digits. It stays hot and dry for Thursday and Friday.

8DAY FORECAST: Hot and humid for Thursday and Friday. Actual highs climbing into the low and middle 90s. Feels like temps near the triple digits.

It stays hot for Saturday and dry. Highs climb into the lower 90s. On Sunday there will be a little dip in the jet stream and that will provide a brief break from the intense heat. Highs will be in the upper 80s Sunday and Monday. A few showers and storms possible on Sunday.

Next week highs climb back into the upper 80s near 90. There’s a chance for showers and storms on Wednesday.