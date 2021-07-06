Weather Blog

Hot and humid Wednesday with rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another hot, humid, and hazy summer day is in the books for us as temperatures once again rose into the upper 80s to low 90s statewide. We will begin to work in some activity for our Wednesday with returning rain chances.

Tuesday night: Skies will become partly cloudy tonight as temperatures remain on the warm side overnight. A few isolated showers will be possible south of interstate 70. Lows will only fall into the low 70s.

Wednesday: Keep the umbrella handy for your Wednesday as we will track on and off showers and isolated storms. Cloud cover will also build up across the state.

We can’t rule out an isolated strong to severe storm or two for sections of northeastern Indiana. The primary hazard will be isolated damaging winds. Heavy rainfall and lightning will accompany any general thunderstorm.

Even with the extra cloud cover and rain chances, this will not help us escape from the heat. Highs will still manage to climb into the upper 80s. Humidity values will also remain high.

Thursday: Rain and storm chances will persist into our Thursday with development beginning in the morning for areas north of interstate 70. Coverage of the rain will increase by the early afternoon hours. At this time, no severe weather is expected.

Highs will be slightly cooler with numbers topping out in the low to mid 80s.

8 Day Forecast: We look to end the workweek with a brief break from active weather and lower humidity values. Storm chances will quickly ramp back up for the weekend along with the humid air. Rain and storms will be on and off throughout the weekend with slightly below normal temperatures. The active weather trend will continue into the first half of next week with temperatures hovering in the low to mid 80s.