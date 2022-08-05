Weather Blog

Hot and humid weekend with isolated storm chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hotter air is on the way for the first full weekend of August with low chances for showers and storms.

Friday night: Scattered rain and storms remain possible until mainly sunset. Lows look to bottom out in the upper 60s to low 70s as we keep muggy conditions around through the nighttime hours.

Saturday: We continue the warming trend going into our Saturday as a mix of sun and clouds work into the area. We can’t rule out isolated showers and storms during the afternoon hours. Highs will rise into the upper 80s, and with dew point values in the low 70s, heat index values will be in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday: The hottest day of the weekend is expected to be Sunday as some locations may hit the low 90s. Another chance for isolated showers and storms will be on the table. This time, these chances will reside for areas mainly north of interstate 70.

8-Day Forecast: Storm chances are set to continue into the first half of next week. This will lead way to seeing much more comfortable air returning by the latter half of next week. Highs look to stay near average for much of the extended forecast after this weekend.