Weather Blog

Hot and humid weekend with rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A gloomy and humid Friday has been the theme across the state throughout our Friday. A round of showers and storms had moved through earlier in the morning and early afternoon hours.

Friday night: A Flash Flood Watch remain in effect until 8 AM EDT Sunday for part of northern Indiana.

Scattered showers and storms will continue to be possible through the evening commute and nighttime hours.

Isolated strong to severe storms remain possible before sunset. The main threat will be damaging winds, but an isolated tornado is not out of the question. Heavy rainfall will accompany any general thunderstorm.

Expect a warm and muggy night with lows only falling into the low 70s.

Saturday: Keep the rain gear on hand as we will track on and off rain and storms over the course of our Saturday.

An isolated strong to severe storm or two cannot be ruled out for the northern third of the state. The primary threat will be isolated damaging winds. Heavy rainfall will occur with any thunderstorm. Flooding will be a growing concern for mainly the northern half of the state.

Summerlike air will swing back into action for us. This heat and the high humidity values will make way for an uncomfortable afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Rain chances will dwindle for our Sunday as we are expecting more isolated rain and storm coverage.

There is the chance for an isolated strong to severe storm or two for the northern third of the state. Isolated damaging winds will once again be the main threat.

The heat and humidity will stay in place to finish the weekend off on an unsettled note with highs rising into the upper 80s. Some locations could a push towards the low 90s.

8 Day Forecast: The active weather pattern will march on through much of the extended forecast. A slow cooldown will build in after a hot weekend. Flooding concerns will only grow as three to four inches of rain is expected by next Wednesday. Be sure to download the Storm Track 8 weather app as you get up-to-date weather information and timely warnings and watches for your location.