Hot and humid weekend with spotty rain chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hot and humid conditions continue to build over the next few days. Central Indiana will have a few shower and storm chances in this forecast, but no complete all day washouts.

TODAY: Patchy fog to start off this morning. Mostly sunny skies with an isolated chance of pop-up showers and storms this afternoon and evening. High temperatures in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with some patchy fog in the early morning. Low temperatures in the low 70s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies. An isolated chance of showers and storms favoring the northern half of the state in middle parts of the day. This should be a weakening line of showers and storms diving in from the north. High temperatures in the low 90s.

7-DAY FORECAST: A passing cold front will bring a better chance of showers and storms on Tuesday. Behind this front, high temperatures will be in the low 80s with some smaller rain chances Wednesday and Thursday.