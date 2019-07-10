Hot and humid with a few storms

A humid day with highs warming to the lower 90s! Feel like temperatures this afternoon with warm to the upper 90s and lower 100s. Later this afternoon a cold front will swing in and spark up a few spotty storms, some of those could turn strong to severe. Main threats will be hail and damaging winds. Storms will move out late tonight with a few clouds lingering. Lows will fall to the lower 70s.

Thursday will be a dry and cooler day with most spots in the mid 80s. A quiet end to the work week with highs in the mid 80s with a mostly sunny sky.

This weekend will be hot and humid with highs warming to the lower 90s with lots of sunshine! There could be an isolated storm to wrap the work week.

Better chance of scattered storms Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s.