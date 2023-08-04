Hot and humid with severe storms possible this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–We’re in store for a hot and humid Friday! The heat and humidity continue into the weekend with severe storms possible on Sunday.

TODAY: A little patchy fog will be possible across parts of the state early this morning. Right now it doesn’t look too dense and will dissipate by 9-10am. Look for lots of sunshine today. A few clouds develop into the afternoon with an isolated shower or storm possible north of Indianapolis. Highs climb into the upper 80s near 90 for much of the state. It’s going to be humid with feels like temperatures a few degrees warmer than the actual temperature.

There’s an Air Quality alert in place for central and eastern sections of Indiana through the evening. Little wind and high humidity is causing air pollution issues. If you have respiratory problems you may need to limit your time outdoors today.

TONIGHT: A few clouds move into the state later tonight. It’s going to be very mild and muggy with lows falling into the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: The weekend starts off dry. We’ll see mostly sunny skies throughout much of the day. the heat and humidity continue. Highs climb into the upper 80s near 90. A few spotty storms could develop late Saturday.

SUNDAY: A system works across the state on Sunday and this will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms to the state. Some of the storms may be on the stronger side. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for the entire state. These storms may contain damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs climb into upper 80s at times.

8DAY FORECAST: A few showers will be possible on Monday. It stays cloudy and it will be a bit breezy with below normal temperatures. Highs stay in the upper 70s near 80. It stays dry Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low and middle 80s. More rain chances return for the end of the week.