Weather Blog

Hot and muggy for Labor Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We started September off with slightly above average temperatures, and it will only continue to get hotter for us going into Labor Day weekend. This will lead way for returning rain and storm chances.

Thursday night: Temperatures are set to be more on the mild side tonight under partly cloudy skies. If you’re going to be at Purdue’s season opening football game in West Lafayette, it will be warm for the first bit of the game with kickoff slated for 8 PM. Lows will only fall into the mid 60s.

Friday: Expect a warm end to the workweek with a little bit more humidity entering the picture. Highs look to rise into the mid to upper 80s. If you have plans to go to IU’s season opening football game in Bloomington, expect a warm start to the game with kickoff at 8 PM.

Labor Day Weekend: Saturday is still shaping up to be the hottest day of the upcoming holiday weekend with highs nearing 90. We can’t rule out a few showers and storms mainly south of interstate 70 in the latter half of Saturday. Slightly better chances for rain and storms arrive for Sunday, albeit, they will still be on the isolated side. One thing that is for certain is that the muggy meter will be running a bit high, so the air will feel “heavy”. Highs are set to be a touch cooler on Sunday with numbers in the mid 80s. Labor Day on Monday will also feature isolated storm chances and muggy air.

8-Day Forecast: Relief from the above average temperatures and humidity is unfortunately not in sight in this extended forecast. Highs look to stay in the mid to upper 80s for much of next week. Spotty rain chances will linger into next Wednesday.