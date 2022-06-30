Weather Blog

Hot and muggy Friday, several rain chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS(WISHTV)– Heat and humidity will return as we near the end of the work week. The increased moisture will bring more cloud cover and likely chances for isolated showers and storms this weekend.

Thursday Night: Hot and dry conditions will last us the rest of the evening with highs in the 90s. Because of these conditions, there is an increased drought & fire weather concern Be aware when using open flames and fireworks. Temperatures are looking to decrease into the overnight hours with lows in the 70s. Moisture will increasing going into Friday morning.

Friday: Clouds will move into the area early Friday morning. 90 degree temperatures will remain, making it feel uncomfortable outside. Moisture will bring the chance of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon hours. Strong storms in the west are also a possibility. Low near 70

Saturday: The warm temperature trend will continue into Saturday. If you have outdoor plans, have your umbrella handy; scattered showers are likely in throughout the state. Severe storms are not expected, but the chance is for storms is elevated in areas south of I-70.

8-Day Forecast: The active weather pattern will continue going into Sunday. Heat and humidity will be present, and we’ll also track the chance for showers and storms. We will see 90- degree temperatures again on the July 4th holiday. Starting the next work week, some isolated storms and and showers will develop on Monday and Tuesday.