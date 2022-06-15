Weather Blog

Hot and muggy Thursday, less humid by Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 90° temperature trend is set to continue into tomorrow with storm chances Thursday and into early Friday. Then, some relief looks to slide in just in time for the weekend.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 9 PM EDT tonight. A Heat Advisory will then be in place from 9 PM EDT tonight until 9 PM EDT Thursday night.

Wednesday night: We will keep the very warm and humid night trend going with lows only slipping into the mid to upper 70s. As a matter of fact, this will be the third night in a row to feature record warm low temperatures. Indy’s record low for tonight is 74° (1952).

Thursday: The hot and muggy air trend rolls on into our Thursday, but we will begin a transition in this forecast. That transition starts with the return of rain and storm chances. Spotty development is possible during the afternoon hours. Another round of spotty activity is possible during the nighttime hours going into early Friday.

There is even the potential for isolated strong to severe storms in mainly the southwestern quarter of the state. Primary threats are damaging winds and hail.Timing of the potential severe threat will be the nighttime hours.

Highs look to once again hit the 90s.

Friday: We continue our forecast transition for Friday with a gradual decrease in humidity levels during the day. Although it will be a fairly warm day with highs in the upper 80s, it will not feel as miserable as it has been the past couple of days.

8-Day Forecast: The gradual decrease in humidity during our Friday will lead way to a more comfortable stretch of weather for the upcoming weekend. Highs are set to only rise into the mid 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. Father’s Day on Sunday currently looks to be mainly sunny and dry. The relief from the heat will not last long as very hot and miserable conditions return next week.