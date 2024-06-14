Hot and sunny stretch ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We saw some showers and thunderstorms overnight. Those have moved out and we already have sunny skies across the state. It will be hot and sunny for the next several days.

TODAY: Hot and sunny today. The rain we saw overnight has exited the state. Dew point values are still pretty high, so it will feel a little uncomfortable for the first part of the day. They do drop later this afternoon and into the evening.

Highs today climb into the middle and upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Skies stay clear tonight and it will not be muggy. Temperatures fall into the upper 50s near 60.

SATURDAY: This weekend starts off pleasant. Look for mostly sunny skies, low humidity on Saturday. Highs climb into the lower 80s which is right around normal for this time of the year.

SUNDAY: The heat is on for Father’s Day. We will see temperatures climb into the 90s. This will likely be our first 90 degree temperature of the year in Indianapolis. Humidity values rise so feels like temperatures will be into the middle and upper 90s.

HOT AND SUNNY

The heat is on for next week. Much of Indiana will see a heat wave of high temperatures into the 90s and high humidity. Monday look for highs in the middle 90s with heat index values into the triple digits.

Many of the days will have sunshine but there is also the chance for spotty showers and storms into the afternoon hours.

These 90s continue into all of next week Monday through Friday. Expect mainly sunny skies but during the peak heating of the day we may see some showers and storms pop up.

Records will be in jeopardy especially for the first part of the week. Even night time lows may be at risk to be broken. Lows will drop into the 70s and many mornings it will be incredibly mild and muggy.