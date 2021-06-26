Weather Blog

Hot and very humid this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A hot and humid weekend is on the way with isolated rain chances.

TODAY: It’s going to be hot and humid through much of the day today. Highs are expected to climb into the upper 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There’s a chance we may see a few isolated showers across parts of central Indiana later this afternoon but the bulk of the rain will be in northern Indiana.

Areas from Kokomo to South Bend have the chance for strong to severe storms later today. Feels like temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 90s thanks to the high humidity.

TONIGHT: Skies become partly cloudy but it stays mild and muggy. Lows fall into the lower 70s.

SUNDAY: It will be very uncomfortable with high heat and humidity for the end of the weekend. Highs climb close to 90 and with high humidity, it will feel like it’s in the middle 90s. There’s a chance for a few scattered showers in the afternoon and some of them could produce some heavy rainfall.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A few spotty thunderstorms are possible. Otherwise, look for mild and muggy conditions once again with lows near 71.

MONDAY: It stays hot and humid to start the new workweek. On Monday, look for partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. Highs climb into the upper 80s close to 90.

8DAY FORECAST: The unsettled weather pattern continues for much of the workweek. We’ll see daily rain chances with scattered showers and storms. Highs stay in the low to middle 80s for much of the week with high humidity values. Finally, the high humidity begins to fall and we’ll see more comfortable air move into the state late in the week and into next weekend.