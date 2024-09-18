Hot final few days of summer expected, rain chance on the horizon | Sep. 18, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We officially tied our longest streak of no measurable rain in Indy for this year at 12 days.

This streak carries into this weekend with summer set to wrap up on the hotter end of things. There is some hope, however, going into early next week for rain.

Wednesday night: The streak of cool nights rolls on for us under mostly clear skies. Lows look to bottom out in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday: After another cool start to the day for Thursday, we’ll have yet a repeat of hot afternoon temperatures. Highs will climb into the upper 80s to low 90s with light winds. Thursday will also mark our 13th straight day of no rain, which will end up making it our longest dry streak of the year.

Friday: We will literally use the copy and paste forecast function once again to end the workweek for Friday. You can also call it a case of deja vu as we’ll start cool but then turn hot again with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. There is a very small chance that a few showers sneak into northwestern sections of Indiana, but we’re calling for another mainly dry day statewide.

7-Day Forecast: Hot and dry air persists into the final day of summer on Saturday before we look towards our next pattern change. There is some hope for returning rain Sunday and into early next week. However, this chance remains low and it will heavily depend on a couple of things:

1.) How much the building high pressure in the south central U.S. breaks down.

2.) How fast we can overcome this current dry air.

Either which way, temperatures look to cool down a little with numbers in the upper 70s to low 80s next week.