Hot first weekend of summer with storm chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cloudy and seasonable today with an isolated shower. Hot this weekend with storm chances Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies for the day as an area of low pressure continues to influence our weather. We may see an isolated shower today but most areas stay dry. Temperatures stay seasonable with highs in the upper 70s near 80. Humidity stay low and winds remain light today.

TONIGHT: This evening clouds begin to clear. Temperatures drop into the 70s. Lows fall in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY: The first weekend of summer is going to feel like it. Highs climb into upper 80s near 90 this weekend. We’ll see sunshine and humidity values begin to increase during the day.

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday and some of them may be on the stronger side. The Storm Prediction Center has put much of Indiana under a risk of severe weather. Gusty winds are possible with some of these thunderstorms.

8DAY FORECAST: After the hot weekend temperatures begin to return back to normal. Lower 80s are possible in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the rest of the week. A few rain chances are possible Monday and Tuesday.