Hot for Fourth of July, storm chances return late Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a hectic past few days with inclement weather, we finally worked in a more peaceful weather day to open up the workweek. Now, we are going to be on the hotter and humid side through midweek before we track more storm chances and a cooldown.

Monday night: We’ll turn partly to mostly cloudy tonight with the chance for a stray shower/storm. Lows in the mid 60s.

Fourth of July: Expect a hot and bit of a humid Tuesday with lots of sunshine. There is a really low chance for a spotty shower or storm, but we’ll be mainly dry. For those who have plans to go see the downtown Indy fireworks Tuesday night, it’ll be in the upper 70s/low 80s through 10 PM. Highs overall will be in the upper 80s. It could feel like the low 90s at times.

Wednesday: The hottest day of the week arrives for Wednesday with temperatures set to rise into the low 90s. Higher humidity values will make it feel like the low to mid 90s at times. As we work our way throughout the day, we’ll watch our next chance for rain and storms scoot in from the northwest. Precip chances will increase by Wednesday evening and night. Best chance for rain and storms will be along and west of interstate 69.

There is also potential for isolated strong to severe storms (insert collective groan sound here) with the best severe potential aligned along and west of interstate 69. Damaging winds will be the primary threat.

8-Day Forecast: Scattered showers look to hang around into our Thursday with cooler air settling in. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the low 80s with lower humidity by Friday. Highs are set to be near to slightly below normal through the upcoming weekend with more isolated storm chances possible.