Weather Blog

Hot holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We had a few showers and thunderstorms overnight. Those come to an end this morning and any more rain chances look to be scattered through the holiday weekend.

TODAY: It’s going to be hot but not as humid as Friday. Highs climb into the upper 80s. A few showers linger early Saturday morning with rain ending by the late morning hours. Clouds will stick around for part of the day.

TONIGHT: An isolated shower is possible in southern Indiana later this evening. Otherwise we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies in spots around the state. Lows fall into the middle 60s.

SUNDAY: Look for lots of sunshine Sunday. Humidity values stay low but temperatures are still high. Highs climb into the upper 80s near 90 for the afternoon.

4th of July: Humidity increases on the 4th of July. It becomes hot and more uncomfortable. Highs reach the lower 90s. We also will see a chance for a few spotty showers or thunderstorms.

8DAY FORECAST: Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Tuesday into Wednesday. It becomes much more humid for the middle of the week. Highs stay above normal in the upper 80s and lower 90s with spotty showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the workweek.