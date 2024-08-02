Hot, humid, and dry for the first weekend of August

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After an active workweek, we’ll tone things down for this weekend. We’ll also encounter fairly warm temperatures and the return of widespread sunshine.

Friday night: Shower and storm coverage will gradually diminish through the first half of tonight.

We’ll also continue our warm and muggy night trend with patchy fog set to develop in the overnight hours. Lows look to only fall into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Dry conditions will work back in across the state and lead way to a bright, but hot and humid, Saturday. Highs are set to rise into the upper 80s with heat index values in the 90s at times.

Sunday: Another hot, humid and quiet weather day will take place Sunday. Highs will push into the uper 80s to low 90s.

7-Day Forecast: The hot and humid trend will persist into the first half of next week. By midweek next week, we could work in a chance for rain. Although that rain chance is fairly low, we are certain that highs will cool down into the low 80s by the back half of next week.