Hot, humid and stormy pattern continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Stormy pattern continues today and tomorrow with strong storms possible. Hot and humid for today and incredibly hot and humid Thursday.

We had confirmed tornado touchdown Monday evening in Madison county and another confirmed tornado just east of Evansville yesterday.

TODAY: We will see partly cloudy skies today with very high humidity and high temperatures. Near 90 today with feels like temperatures into the middle and upper 90s. We are watching a complex of showers and storms this morning across parts of central Illinois. This batch is beginning to fall apart and doesn’t look as strong as it was early on. We may still see some rain from this and some cloud cover this afternoon.

More thunderstorms may fire up later this afternoon and evening. Some of these storms today may be on the stronger side. There is a slight risk of severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. Main threats are strong winds, hail and heavy rainfall.

TONIGHT: Very mild and muggy tonight. Lows only fall to the low and middle 70s. A few spotty showers and thunderstorms.

THURSDAY: More storms are possible on Thursday. Right now it looks like it may be for the first part of the day and early afternoon. Some of the storms may be on the stronger side with a slight risk in place across the state. Main threats will be strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Thursday may be the hottest day of the week. Highs climb into the low 90s but with the intense humidity feels like temperatures climb into the triple digits. These readings will be really close to heat advisory criteria.

FRIDAY: Cloudy skies will be likely for much of the day. A few spotty showers and thunder storms are possible. There’s a marginal risk that some of the storms may be strong. It will continue to be humid but values begin to drop a little for the end of the week.

7 DAY FORECAST: This weekend looks a little less humid than this week but still uncomfortable. Highs drop into the middle 80s on Saturday but upper 80s near 90 on Sunday.